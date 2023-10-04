SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $980,680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,507,000 after buying an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,153,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,721,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,930,000 after acquiring an additional 779,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,786 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

