FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR opened at $448.93 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $595.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.61.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total transaction of $383,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,345 shares in the company, valued at $64,877,106.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,467 shares of company stock valued at $35,430,438. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.