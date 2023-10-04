FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Buys 572 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Corning by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Corning by 35.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in Corning by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 112,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Down 0.6 %

Corning stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.85. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GLW

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.