10,191 Shares in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Purchased by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $28.34.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

