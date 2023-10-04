FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Buys 162 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The company has a market cap of $121.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day moving average of $116.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,963 shares of company stock worth $4,054,078. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

