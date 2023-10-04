FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

