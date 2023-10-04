FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Invests $315,000 in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 455.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Get Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SEIX opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $24.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.