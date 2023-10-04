Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 150 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 141.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

