K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 1,322 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $77,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $152.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $165.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.07 and a 200-day moving average of $151.53.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.