K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schrödinger

In other Schrödinger news, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schrödinger Price Performance

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. Schrödinger had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

