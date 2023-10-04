K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Reduces Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 76.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Moody’s by 32.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Moody’s by 5.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 116,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Moody’s by 22.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $345.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.13.

Moody’s Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $307.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.51 and a 200-day moving average of $326.08. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total value of $817,087.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,845,669.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,909,430. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

