Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,835 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 21,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of BAC opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $205.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

