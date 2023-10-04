Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $30,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $618.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $663.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $604.10.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.83 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

