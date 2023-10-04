Creative Planning Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,456 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $27,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $138.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

