Creative Planning Buys 2,697 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in McKesson were worth $26,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Bailard Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $17,112,721 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $438.49 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $446.95. The company has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $424.43 and a 200-day moving average of $399.62.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

