Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $23,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

CARR stock opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.22.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

