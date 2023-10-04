Creative Planning Decreases Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.22% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $45,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock opened at $110.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.4649 dividend. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

