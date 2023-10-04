Creative Planning Has $23.56 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,025 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $23,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.21.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.