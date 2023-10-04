Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Gap Down to $21.43

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.43, but opened at $20.50. Sandy Spring Bancorp shares last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 25,934 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $912.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $175.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Insider Activity at Sandy Spring Bancorp

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, Director Craig A. Ruppert purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.86 per share, with a total value of $303,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,421.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after purchasing an additional 261,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

