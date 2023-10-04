Creative Planning Sells 47,898 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,898 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 1.95% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $43,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE stock opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

