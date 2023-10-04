Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance

Shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 26.11%.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

