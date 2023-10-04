Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Decker Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Decker Manufacturing Stock Performance

DMFG stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. Decker Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20.

About Decker Manufacturing

Decker Manufacturing Corporation manufactures hex nuts, weld nuts, pipe plugs, and other industrial fasteners to the automotive, agricultural, farm implement, heavy duty equipment, and construction industries. The company offers weld fasteners, nut/washer assemblies, wheel nuts, locknuts, flange nuts, and pipe/drain plugs for passenger car and truck assembly applications, powertrains, transmissions, and chassis; hex, tower, guard rail, and culvert nuts for highways, signage, bridges, and building constructions; internal engine, hitch, and trailer fasteners; and seat belts and guard rails for safety market applications.

