Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Decker Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.
Decker Manufacturing Stock Performance
DMFG stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. Decker Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20.
About Decker Manufacturing
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Decker Manufacturing
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Has Foot Locker’s Selloff turned into a Bargain?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Reliable Growing Dividends Near Rock-Bottom Prices
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 5 Short Squeeze Candidates With Catalysts For Rebounds
Receive News & Ratings for Decker Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decker Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.