Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Fortress Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $21.31.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
