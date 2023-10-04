Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.21

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of IHC opened at GBX 41 ($0.50) on Wednesday. Inspiration Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 41 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87 ($1.05). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 48.59. The firm has a market cap of £27.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,490.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.61.
