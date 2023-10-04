Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.21

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of IHC opened at GBX 41 ($0.50) on Wednesday. Inspiration Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 41 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87 ($1.05). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 48.59. The firm has a market cap of £27.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,490.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.61.

About Inspiration Healthcare Group

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides SLE6000, a technology for little lungs; LifeStart, a bedside resuscitation unit; First Breath, a neonatal non-invasive support; Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the resuscitation of infants; Genedrive MT-RNR1 system, a care genetic test used to detect mitochondrial gene MT-RNR1 in human buccal cells; Unique+ cerebral function monitoring (CFM) used to help in the diagnosis of brain injury; and push-to-set intermittent, paediatric intermittent, neonatal intermittent, and 2-Mode Continuous regulators, as well as Ohio medical MRI compatible vacuum regulators.

