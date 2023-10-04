Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $89.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,651.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $742,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $112,114.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,651.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,586 shares of company stock worth $7,668,925 in the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

