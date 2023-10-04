POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jonestrading

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Jonestrading in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on PNT. Truist Financial downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on POINT Biopharma Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Guggenheim cut POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.
View Our Latest Stock Report on PNT
POINT Biopharma Global Stock Up 84.9 %
POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. Research analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNT. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter worth about $382,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 153.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after buying an additional 670,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 118.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 70,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.
About POINT Biopharma Global
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than POINT Biopharma Global
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Reliable Growing Dividends Near Rock-Bottom Prices
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 5 Short Squeeze Candidates With Catalysts For Rebounds
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.