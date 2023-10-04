Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Down 4.3%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.17. 2,869,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 21,859,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SWN

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 609.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.