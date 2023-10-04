General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.26. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.23 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day moving average is $78.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.