Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.65. 56,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,265,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cardlytics from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cardlytics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Cardlytics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.10. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 128.92%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.54 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 13,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $136,720.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 13,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $136,720.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $69,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,566. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Equity Holdings LP raised its position in Cardlytics by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 1,508,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 628,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 664.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 459,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 399,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

