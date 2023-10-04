K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $737,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $399.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $412.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.38 and a 52-week high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

