TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Down 4.1%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.12. 368,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,414,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TETRA Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $767.00 million, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 2.51.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $175.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.90 million. On average, analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 283.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,051 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 94.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,868,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,751 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 46.5% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,490,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after buying an additional 1,426,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,143,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after buying an additional 1,235,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.