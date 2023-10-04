NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Stock Price Down 4.1%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 5,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 35,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

NWTN Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26.

Get NWTN alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NWTN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NWTN by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of NWTN in the first quarter worth about $1,166,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.