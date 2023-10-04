Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading Down 4.8%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 131,299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 381,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on METC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.16). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $137.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $5,862,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 877.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 317,069 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,662,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 48.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

See Also

