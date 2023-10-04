Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Down 4.7%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) was down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 514,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,153,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STEM shares. Barclays began coverage on Stem in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Stem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Stem Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.19 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David S. Buzby acquired 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $298,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 620,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,827.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Stem news, Director David S. Buzby purchased 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $298,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 620,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,827.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $87,275.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at $30,405,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,632,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,438 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Stem by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,295,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stem by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,569,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,049 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

