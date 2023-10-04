Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Down 5.4%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.54 and last traded at $30.70. 151,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 736,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, September 3rd.

Sigma Lithium Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGML. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

