Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $16.86. 2,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 9,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CALT

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.34 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 44.80% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.