Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $442.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

