Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,885 WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 192,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,916,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of WNS by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 73,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter worth $2,038,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 10.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in WNS by 14.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 173,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WNS opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.90. WNS has a 1 year low of $60.79 and a 1 year high of $94.96.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.58 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 10.71%. WNS’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WNS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of WNS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on WNS from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

