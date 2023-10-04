OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,114 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in OneMain were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in OneMain by 153.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,951,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,725,000 after acquiring an additional 711,440 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 118,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.31.

NYSE:OMF opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $48.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.23). OneMain had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

