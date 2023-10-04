Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.73. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.38.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

