Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 332.9% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 409,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,426,000 after purchasing an additional 314,714 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 46.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Forward Air by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FWRD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.14.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Forward Air stock opened at $69.67 on Wednesday. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $402.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.15 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin purchased 1,093 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.63 per share, with a total value of $75,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,832.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin bought 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.63 per share, with a total value of $75,012.59. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,832.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble purchased 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 28,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,816.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,302 shares of company stock worth $1,471,544. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Forward Air

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.