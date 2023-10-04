Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 126 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hess by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hess by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $753,036,000 after purchasing an additional 682,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 64.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,652,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,744,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.18.

Hess Price Performance

HES stock opened at $149.54 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $165.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.54.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

