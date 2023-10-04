Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 542 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DINO. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.33. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

