Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 24.8% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,738,000 after buying an additional 5,361,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,718,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ovintiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,726 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 16.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,080,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,398,000 after purchasing an additional 844,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 9.8% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,371,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,717,000 after purchasing an additional 391,087 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

NYSE:OVV opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $59.10.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. Research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ovintiv

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.