Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,375,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,148,000 after buying an additional 244,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after buying an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,533,000 after acquiring an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after acquiring an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $268.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.71 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The company has a market capitalization of $137.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

