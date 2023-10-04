ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.53.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $117.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.72.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

