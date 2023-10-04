Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 605 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $88.79 on Wednesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $88.15 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.51 and a 200 day moving average of $102.01.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

