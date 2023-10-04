Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $562,000 Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in CarMax were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 80.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $5,675,163.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,906.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $5,675,163.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,906.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $130,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,669,265 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Trading Down 1.1 %

KMX stock opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.32.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.