Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBML. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS IBML opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.45.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

