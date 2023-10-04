Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RRC. Mizuho increased their target price on Range Resources from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Range Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:RRC opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.66%.

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.